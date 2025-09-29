A financial boost for a program that helps children in the Kingsville area who face barriers in taking part in sports, arts, or culture opportunities.

The 3rd annual Mayor's Spotlight on Business golf and dinner event this past Thursday raised $31,000.

The event hosted by Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers is in support of the Rec For All program that provides recreation and culture opportunities for children and youth in Kingsville facing financial barriers.

Eligible applicants can receive a 50 per cent discount for qualifying recreational programs.

Rogers says he played sports his whole life.

"Sports taught me leadership, taught me how to win, how to lose, and taught me teamwork. Taught me all these pieces in life that shape you as a person and a leader. For a kid not to have that because of a financial barrier is really unfortunate," he says.

Rogers says a couple hundred kids in Kingsville have already benefitted from the Rec For All program.

"If you're a Town of Kingsville resident, go to our website and look for the Rec For All program. The application process is there, and it outlines all the steps you need to take" he says.

Over $50,000 has been raised since the golf tournament began three years ago.

Click here to find the Rec For All program.