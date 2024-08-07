A wanted Kingsville man has been taken into custody in relation to an assault investigation dating back to last November.

Provincial police officers with some keen eyes were patrolling in Leamington on Monday morning and spotted an individual with an outstanding warrant.



The warrant is in relation to an assault investigation that allegedly occurred in Kingsville.



Police say as they took the man into custody, officers located a quantity of illicit drugs, suspected to be fentanyl.



A 39-year-old has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin).



The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Windsor.



Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

