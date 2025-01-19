A Kingsville man has been found guilty of multiple charges for unsafe and illegal hunting practices.

On November 10, 2023, conservation officers received information from the public about an individual deer hunting in Kingsville.

An officer attended the location and located the hunter, who was said to be committing several offences.

The man was found guilty at trial of hunting deer without a licence, hunting at night, possessing an un-encased crossbow at night, trespassing in possession of a crossbow and trespassing for the purpose of deer hunting.

He received a total of $1,300 in fines and his crossbow was forfeited to the Crown.

The case was heard in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on December 12, 2024.

Those who want to report violations can contact conservation officers by calling the MNR Tips Line at 1-(877)-847-7667, or Crime Stoppers.