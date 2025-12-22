A Kingsville man is facing impaired driving charges following a stop in Essex.

On Dec. 20, shortly after 11 p.m., a member of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police was on patrol on on Gosfield Townline East in the Town of Essex and was alerted by the Automated Licence Plate Reader (ALPR) notification of a traffic infraction.

As a result, the 20-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level of 80 plus, and dangerous operation.

The man will appear in a Windsor court at a later date to answer to the charges.