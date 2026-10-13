Kingsville man charged with impaired driving, operating without insurance after two-vehicle crash

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A driver operating a vehicle in Kingsville without insurance has been charged after a two-vehicle crash.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Kingsville say the crash happened Friday night just before 8 p.m. on Division Street near Water Street.

Police have not released many details but say a 33-year-old man from Kingsville is facing a list of charges, including impaired driving offences, dangerous operation, owner operate a motor vehicle without insurance, obstruct plate, and driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The man will appear in court next month.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.