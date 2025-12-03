A Kingsville man has been arrested and charged in connection to a child sexual exploitation investigation.

On November 28, officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU) executed a search warrant at a residence in Kingsville.

Several electronic devices were seized.

As a result of the investigation, a 57-year-old man was arrested and charged with making available child pornography, possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

Police say the accused remains in custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

The OPP will continue to identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children. For information and resources on educating children about online safety, please visit cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.

If you have information regarding online child exploitation and wish to provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Information can also be reported through cybertip.ca.