Kingsville is asking residents if they want to celebrate Halloween on the last Saturday in October instead of October 31.

"This is a fun thing," says Kingsville mayor Dennis Rogers. "We wanted to hear from the community. Council hasn't decided one way or the other currently right. So I guess it really depends how it works best for your family."



Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Rogers says the town wants to hear from residents and has launched an online survey to see if Halloween should always be celebrated on a Saturday.



The survey outlines the pros and cons of celebrating Halloween on the last Saturday.



Some pros according to the town include, celebrating Halloween on a Saturday could make the holiday safer for kids, allowing trick-or-treating to begin in daylight hours and it minimizes the impact on schools, as kids would be more focused, instead of distracted by the excitement of the evening ahead.



Some cons include, moving Halloween to Saturday might give kids more time to engage in mischievous activities and it ignores the tradition of celebrating on October 31st each year.

Rogers says he brought the idea forward after seeing other communities do it.



"I've seen it in other communities," says Rogers. "My old corporate life it existed in a community that we lived in and just seemed like a fun thing that was pretty successful, so we just wanted to see what the residents thought about it. "Saturday is the Halloween day and you plan accordingly. I'm not sure how long it existed within those communities and how long it took for everybody to get on board but that's the way it happened."

He says council wants to see what the community thinks of the idea.



"We got about 130 votes in so far, about 80% are keep it as is and 20% are change it to Saturday," he says. "So that's a heavy say out of the gates."

Rogers says the town is not considering a change for this year.