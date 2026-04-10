An exciting funding announcement for the Kingsville Highland Games.

The Highland Games have received a $20,000 funding grant through the provincial government's Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund (OCAF).

This funding will be used to advertise the 2026 games to the community.

The 2025 Highland Games were postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

This year's event is expected to feature fan favourites such as tug of war competitions, sheep herding, hammer events, caber toss, pipe band competitions and more.

Doug Plumb, Chair of the Kingsville Highland Games, says the financial support is incredible.

"This is quite a large event, and with the help of the province, and with the help of the Town of Kingsville, and all our generous sponsors that have private businesses here, and individuals... they've made it possible."

He says after the event was postponed last year, everyone seems very excited.

"We've had a lot of support, a lot of pre-sold tickets which is always a good sign when people want to buy a ticket this far in advance. So, it seems like the event is taking right off. Colasanti's is also helping to give us a spot, and they've been a tremendous help."

Plumb says tug of war will be the big event.

"We have a team coming from Northern Ireland, and also one from Nova Scotia, and one from Cornwall, and every place in between there as well... so that's going to be a big draw."

The event will take place on June 27 at Colasanti's Tropical Gardens.