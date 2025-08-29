Over $9 million in funding has been announced by the province to expand water infrastructure and help build more homes in Kingsville.

Essex Conservative MPP Anthony Leardi announced $9,035,681 Wednesday at the Unico Hall in Kingsville.

The town will use the funding for its Southwest Water Service Area Watermain Expansion project, which is already under construction.

Mayor Dennis Rogers says this initiative will enable the development of nearly 3,000 additional housing units and increase water service for 5,000 current residents, ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace with the needs of our growing community.

Rogers says you can see the work already underway on this project and the goal is to have it completed by the end of next year.

"This is going to support the growth of up to 3,000 homes over the next decade or so for future growth," he says. "The nice part of it as well is that it will sustain the water service for 5,000 current homes."

Rogers says this council has been focused on the future of the town, and this funding from the province helps.

"Municipalities, we have to be good at infrastructure. We have to be good at roads, water lines, bridges, culverts, and everything else, the core of what our number one service is. It's also the most expensive," he says.

The funding is being delivered through the province's Housing Enabling Water Systems Fund (HEWSF), a stream of the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program (MHIP).