The provincial government is stepping up to assist Kingsville with future housing developments.

On Thursday, Essex MPP Anthony Leardi announced, Kingsville is getting just over $7.4-million to help the town with the West Side Collector Road - Heritage Road Extension to Road 2 West project.

Mayor Dennis Rogers says the grant will substantially fund the West Side Collector Road.

"That's a road that is on the west side," says Rogers. "It's going to connect from Heritage to the Second Concession and you couple that with our southwest water line and it's going to open up about 3,000 housing units for the west side as well as future commercial growth."

He says the town applied for the grant and the project had to be shovel ready.

"We pushed really hard for us to be ready and so the EA has started, so the goal now is for us to be driving on that road within two years," he says. "So we're going to push hard. The water line is going to go first and then the road will be afterwards. So it's a two year project and we're hoping to be driving on the road beginning of 2027."

Rogers says the housing in the area will be mixed-model housing.

"There's some developments in the que out on the west side there that this is going to help support single family homes, semi-detached homes, townhomes, multiple-plex homes and then a bit of density as well," says Rogers.

The cost of the road portion of the project is between $10 to 12-million.

Rogers says the entire project including the water portion is about $20-million.