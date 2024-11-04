A $23,000 grant to Kingsville Fire and Rescue.

Kingsville Fire has received a grant of $23,300 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada to ensure first responders have necessary equipment to keep the community safe.

This grant has gone towards the purchase of a new Highway Stabilization Kit, as well as two strut supporters - allowing Kingsville Fire to protect and support the community as Highway 3 is expanded.

Kingsville Fire and Rescue applied for the grant through an application process, and were successful.

Scott Moore, Kingsville Fire Chief, says it's great to receive this grant.

"This is a luxury to us. It's not something that we would spend the money on because it's not something we use all the time. But, it's very important now that we have the expansion with the Highway 3. So, we think that this would be utilized more often."

He says everyone in Kingsville Fire will learn how to use the new equipment.

"We had a training session on it with our officers, and their officers are going to take it back now to the floor and train our firefighters on it, and how to use it properly. And then we'll put it back in service."

Moore says they will look to apply for other grants as well.

"We continuously look for grants throughout the year, not just through Firehouse Subs, but other projects that we have in order to supplement our equipment and that. So yes, we will continue to do that."

Moore adds that Kingsville Fire has already received the equipment and are working on training those within the service.

Kingsville Fire has approximately 55 firefighters.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada has awarded 369 grants to public safety organizations since 2015.