Kingsville eyes new disc golf course surrounding Linden Beach Dog Park

A disc golf course could soon be coming to Kingsville.

A proposal to build a nine-hole disc golf course surrounding the Linden Beach Dog Park has moved one step closer to reality after Kingsville council unanimously directed administration to prepare a report on the project, including costs and funding options.

The proposal, presented by Windsor Essex Disc Golf member Michael Campbell, would see the town and Campbell each cover half of the cost of installing nine baskets and tee signs.

The estimated price tag is between $10,000 and $12,000, with administration stating that the town’s roughly $6,000 share could be accommodated within this year’s budget.

The idea will also be posted on the town’s Have Your Say Kingsville website for public feedback.

Campbell says disc golf has been growing rapidly across the region.

“I think just if more people knew about it, it would become even more popular because it can be quite enjoyable for such a wide group of people... kids, adults and seniors can all play it and you can even play it together.”

He says the proposed area would be a perfect spot.

“There is a new neighbourhood that’s right at the edge of this park, and there’s a possibility of another subdivision going in right nearby. So this could be something that all these people in this community could use.”

Campbell says the course would attract players from across Essex County while also introducing the Kingsville community to the sport.

“Leamington actually has a very big disc golf community. I think we would draw a lot of those people in and hopefully get a lot of the Kingsville people interested in it, and the foot traffic with the people at the dog park and when you see people out there playing would get interested in playing.”

Disc golf courses have already proven popular in Tecumseh, while Essex is also planning to install one.

If council ultimately approves the Kingsville project, Campbell says he’s hopeful the course could be installed by this fall.