Kingsville elects new mayor in Mary Ellen Havlik

Change has come to Kingsville where voters have opted for newcomer Mary Ellen Havlik over re-electing former mayor Dennis Rogers, according to unofficial results.

On Monday, Havlik took 2,667 votes to top Dennis Rogers, who won 2,323 votes in his re-election bid.

Former councillor and mayoral challenger Thomas Neufeld finished third with 2,148 while fellow challenger Roshan Nallaratnam finished with 784 votes.

Havlik campaigned with a tag line of “back to basics” touting a “cut the fat” approach to municipal government.

More to come.