The deputy mayor of Kingsville says the name is ridiculous for the new K-12 school in Kingsville, but she says the process of choosing the name was an injustice.

Kimberly DeYong is reacting to the change made to the new school on Tuesday night during the Greater Essex County District School Board meeting .

A recommendation was brought forward during a Special Board Meeting to change the name from Erie Migration Academy to Erie Migration District School in light of a crude acronym that was brought to the board's attention of the original name.

DeYong says it's good to see the board acknowledge they got the name wrong the first time, but she says the acronym for the new name is just as bad on Urban Dictionary.

She says the board doesn't realize the students are the ones who have to carry this name on their backs.

"A quick search in the Urban Dictionary shows they just changed one vulgar for another vulgar, and I didn't even have to look it up I just mentioned to my teenagers that the A was changing to a D, and they said 'that's worse!'. So it's unfortunate, and I think it shows the importance of having that community driven process to begin with and for listening to students."



DeYong says she doesn't know if the fight with board is worth it.



"They've made it clear they won't even listen to their own members. Their own members don't even get a chance to speak. I've never seen democracy look like that, democracy means you get to have your voice and then the majority rules. But when you don't even get to have your voice, that's not a majority rules, that's something completely different."



She adds that the community was riled up over how the name was selected.



"It's definitely the process way more than the name. The name of course is ridiculous, but the process is an injustice. And I think that's what's got this community riled up. So I'm not surprised that some of the trustees did get that, I am shocked that more didn't get it."

DeYong adds that she has heard from current teachers who are 'muzzled' and unhappy with the name and process, but are unable to say anything.

Erie Migration District School is expected to open in September, with 1,045 elementary and 753 secondary students expected to attend.

The recommendation to change the school name passed 7-3, with trustee Cooke, trustee Armstrong, and trustee Linda Qin opposed.

This school on Jasperson Road in Kingsville will bring together students from Jack Minor, Kingsville Public, Harrow Public, and Kingsville District High School.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi