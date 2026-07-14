Kingsville deputy mayor pushes county-wide framework for AI data centres

Could AI data centres be coming to Essex County?

Kingsville’s deputy mayor wants municipalities to be ready before any proposals land on council tables.

On Monday evening, Kingsville council unanimously supported Kimberly DeYong’s request for the County of Essex to take the lead on developing a policy framework for AI data centres.

DeYong will introduce a notice of motion during Wednesday’s County Council meeting, with a formal discussion and vote expected on August 5.

She says she’s been told there are currently no proposals in Kingsville for a data centre, although she’s heard unconfirmed rumours about a possible project elsewhere in the county.

DeYong says the goal is to make sure municipalities aren’t caught off guard.

“When I was at the FCM Conference, I happened to sit at a table with a councillor from Hamilton that was dealing with it right now. And she was just sharing how quickly it came up and how concerning it was that they didn’t have policy in place. That immediately just... I was like, I have to get on this. We have to make sure we have policy in place. It could happen without us having much notice. So we need to be prepared.”

She says she wants the county to start a study and consultation process of current land use policies and how they relate to AI data centres.

“I’m asking them to start that process. What the study would look at, it would find information about current regulatory environment around AI. It would provide us with the costs and impacts to our electrical system, whether we need any additional planning tools, which I suspect we will. If we’re going to be able to have any control over them, we need the policy in place.”

DeYong says with major hydro infrastructure already expanding to support industries like greenhouses and battery manufacturing, now is the time to be prepared.

“Without the upper levels that are in charge of public health, those levels that have more resources than municipalities, without them even putting in some regulatory framework, it really leaves municipalities on the hook for dealing with something that is just beyond the scope of anybody even knowing at this time.”

If approved in August, the study would be carried out by Essex County administration in consultation with local municipalities, with the goal of creating a planning framework before AI data centre proposals begin arriving in the region.

On Monday night, Amherstburg council approved two notices of motion aimed at preparing for potential AI data centre developments.

One asks Essex County to lead a review of land-use policies, consider Official Plan and zoning changes, conduct public consultation, and explore hiring outside experts.

The second directs town administration to prepare an interim control bylaw for council’s consideration if there is credible evidence an AI data centre proposal is imminent.

-with files from AM800’s The Kyle Horner Show