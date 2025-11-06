A Kingsville hobby farm is mooing with excitement.

Earlier this week, a Black Angus beef cow at A&M Knelsen named Millie gave birth to four healthy calves.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike & Meg, Christine Knelsen says the birth happened at her in-laws' farm.

She says they were expecting one calf, but to their surprise, four were born.

Knelsen says her in-laws have been farming for 20-plus years, and they knew the cow was expecting, but it's always been one at a time.

"When he sent a message out into the family group, he says, 'Look, she had twins,' and everybody is oohing and ahhing, can't believe there were two, and then half hour later he messages again, he says, 'Guys, I lied to you; there's three and within 10 minutes later he said now there's four,'" says Knelsen.

She says the excitement was electric, and she never heard her father-in-law's voice like that.

"I've been married to his son for 21 years, and I've never heard him so excited, and he's just, there's four guys, there's four," she says.

Knelsen says the calves are doing well.

"These ones are a little bit smaller than if she would had one," says Knelsen. "They're usually between 40 and 50 pounds; these ones are between 20 and 30 pounds."

Knelsen says the odds of healthy quadruplets are about one in 11.2 million.

She says the calves are named Eenie, Meenie, Miney and Mo.