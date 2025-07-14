Vacant stores in Kingsville are on notice.

Kingsville councillor Thomas Neufeld will bring forward a motion Monday evening asking administration be instructed to prepare a report on the feasibility of implementing a vacant storefront fee.

Neufeld says he wants to get the conversation going around implementing a penalty or fee associated with prolonged vacancies within the downtown Kingsville commercial district.

"Whether you're a tourist or a resident, vacant storefronts are a dismal barometer if you will of the economic health of your community, especially in your downtown core," Neufeld said.

Neufeld says there are some properties that have been vacant for months and even years.

"There's been some concerns from the BIA, there's been some concerns from residents as well saying what are we doing about this," he said.

Neufeld says he would like this to be implemented by January 1, 2026.

"Basically gives property owners six months to say hey this is potentially coming, look at your property, see what you can do to make it more appealing to fill that vacancy," Neufeld said.

"It could be doing renovations, making the rent or lease agreements more competitive."

Neufeld says the town is working is willing to work with affected businesses.

"Perhaps we start a small business incubator, maybe those empty spaces could be filled with local artwork," he said.

"There are other programs that are certainly available. The Town of Kingsville is always a willing partner to make our downtown certainly investment ready."

Neufeld would like the report, which will cover potential fee structures, criteria for defining a vacant storefront, exemptions and enforcement, back by Q4 of 2025.

Kingsville council will discuss his motion during Monday night's meeting which begins at 6 p.m.