Kingsville council will be asked Monday to enter into a subdivision agreement and approve plans for Gardner Estates.

The proposed development in the vacant lands off of Seacliff Drive include 43 lots for single-family homes and 16 lots for semi-detached or townhouse units, which will add up to 32 homes.

Coun. Thomas Neufeld said in total, the plan calls for 75 new residences.

"It's going to certainly increase the inventory of homes available in Kingsville and on a positive it's nice to see development on the east side of Kingsville as opposed to on the west," Neufeld said.

Neufeld said this is the first of a larger development on the east side.

"Just given the boundaries and the inventory of developable land out there, this is a unique opportunity," he said.

Neufeld said given the economy it's nice to see developers putting their money towards projects.

"You always want to see your community growing and to increase that tax base that despite what people are saying it is a positive for your community," said Neufeld.

Two new streets will be created and named Charles Gate Avenue and Madeline Avenue.

There will also be a continuation of Wigle Grove Road with connections to Seacliff Drive.

According to the report, the agreement lasts three years and if construction isn’t finished, the developer can request an extension.