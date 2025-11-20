A new subdivision in Kingsville is another step closer to shovels in the ground.

Council approved Monday night entering into a subdivision agreement for Gardner Estates in the vacant lands off of Seacliff Drive.

The development includes 43 lots for single-family homes and 16 lots for semi-detached or townhouse units, adding up to 75 homes in total.

Two new streets will be created and named Charles Gate Avenue and Madeline Avenue.

There will also be a continuation of Wigle Grove Road with connections to Seacliff Drive.

Administration said the rezoning of the lands, which was originally to be included in the overall approval, will instead come back to council for consideration at a later date.

Once approved, construction can begin.