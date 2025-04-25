The Kingsville Community Food Bank has found a new home.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Thursday morning at the new location at the Lions Hall at 21 Mill Street West.

Those with the food bank had been looking for a new home for two years, however they didn't have money for any renovations.

Noah Homes, Truax Lumber, among with a number of other community partners stepped up to take on the renovation project which included the removal of walls, and moving the bathroom.

The Kingsville Community Food Bank locked in a 10 year lease agreement as tenants with the Town of Kingsville at the Lions Hall.

Meghan Bolton, coordinator and co-president of the Kingsville Community Food Bank, says they couldn't have done this move without the community support.

"So they came together and did the necessary renovations in order to make it our new home. Obviously being a non-profit organization, and a food bank relying 100 per cent on donations, we didn't have the funds to do those renovations on our own."

She says the new location is more private.

"Now that we're not on the main street, we're wondering if there's those that are out there that were hesitant to access our services because of our location. They may be more inclined to come here now that it's a little bit more private."

Bolton says they're seeing the need increase.

"After COVID our numbers were up, and they have stayed up. Given the economy and everything, obviously in turn our costs then go up as well. So in regard to numbers for clients, we average 150 to 200 people fed a week."

Bolton adds that anyone interested in donating food or monetary donations can do so by visiting the food bank.

The food bank is open on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., and Wednesday evenings from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Previously the food bank was located at 18 Division Street North.