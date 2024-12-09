Construction of a new winery in Kingsville is on track for a spring 2025 opening.

Kingsgate Estate Winery, located at 1000 McCain Side Road, began construction earlier this year, and owner Eadie Mastronardi says they anticipate opening for a soft launch in May.

Mastronardi says the exterior shell of the building is nearly complete.

"The roof is scheduled for the end of this month, so we'll be fully enclosed and working with all of our trades through the winter month all on the interior, so lots of great things happening there. Lots of decisions, so many meetings."

Shortly after construction began, the winery started receiving bookings for weddings .

She says they're currently booking through 2027, with the first wedding scheduled to take place June 21, 2025.

"Our own son is getting married there in August, so we're excited about that too, and right now we're still offering our construction phase discounts, which are going to end really soon because we've met our quotas for 2026 and 2027, so if there's couples out there looking to get married, or are newly engaged, now's the time to take advantage."

Mastronardi says their head and sous-chef's arrive from the Philippines next week.

"They're young, they're vibrant, they're very knowledgeable in not only French and Italian, but international cuisine, so we can't to have them here next week, and learn all of their culinary secrets so that we can share with the county and all of our guests."

Kingsgate Estate Winery will be region's 20th winery, including an onsite vineyard, which Mastronardi says should start producing grapes in about three years.