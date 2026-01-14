GIMLI — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is calling on Ontario Premier Doug Ford to drop plans for a boycott of Crown Royal whisky.

Kinew made the remark while standing outside the plant at Gimli, Man., where Crown Royal is mashed, distilled and aged.

Ford has said that in retaliation for parent company Diageo deciding to close its bottling plant in Amherstburg, Ont., he will pull Crown Royal from Ontario liquor store shelves starting next month.

Kinew says he hopes Ford will reconsider and that there should be a united approach from premiers that doesn’t hurt jobs.

The plant north of Winnipeg employs about 76 people. The closure of the Ontario plant affects about 200 jobs.

Kinew says he doesn’t plan to pull Ontario liquor from Manitoba shelves in response, because that wouldn’t be the right thing to do.

“We understand, Doug, that you get fired up and you say things in public. But we also understand that you do the right thing when you have a chance to reconsider,” Kinew told reporters outside the plant on Tuesday.

“I’m asking you to reconsider because this is about sticking together as Team Canada. We know that we’re standing together against the U.S. But a house divided against itself cannot stand. We’ve got to stick together as provincial leaders.”

Ford, speaking to reporters at the Ontario legislature, said he spoke with Kinew by phone earlier Tuesday. But Ford said he won’t reconsider.

“(Kinew) is doing his job. He’s trying to protect jobs in Manitoba. I’m protecting jobs here in Ontario and he respects that. I respect him,” Ford said.

“Crown Royal should have thought twice before closing their plant here.”

Crown Royal is also made at a facility in Valleyfield, Que.

Kinew said he’s confident Diageo will remain in Gimli for the long-term and announced a clean energy project with the company.

Manitoba Hydro is to construct a new transmission line to the facility and Diageo plans to replace its natural gas boilers with electric systems.