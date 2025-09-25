Jimmy Kimmel is back on his ABC late-night show, but not everywhere.

It's still a mystery when or if viewers in cities such as Washington, Seattle and St. Louis will be able to see him again on their televisions.

ABC stations owned by the Nexstar and Sinclair corporations took Kimmel off the air last week on the same day the network suspended him for comments that angered supporters of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Those stations kept him off the air Tuesday, when ABC lifted the suspension.

Kimmel returned with no apologies, but said he was not trying to joke about the assassination.

He also paid tribute to Kirk's widow.