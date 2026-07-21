‘Kill jobs on both sides of the border’: Sask. premier analysing possible impact of latest U.S. tariff threat

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is weighing in on recent tariff threats made by the USA.

Saskatchewan Premier reacts to recent U.S. tariff threats Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is weighing in on recent tariff threats made by the USA.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is weighing in on recent tariff threats made by the USA.

Premier Moe took to Facebook, saying “the United States’ latest tariff threats against Canada are unjustified and will drive up prices and kill jobs on both sides of the border.”

It comes after the U.S. says it will charge a 50 per cent tariff on some Canadian goods, including many that are covered under the countries’ free trade agreement.

The White House claims the move is in response to unfair Canadian trade practices, including many provinces implementing bans on U.S. booze, as well as supply management on dairy and certain tariffs and quotas on cars.

Moe says the province will take the time to analyze the impact of the new tariffs and continue to make the case that free and fair-trade benefits both Canadian and American businesses, jobs and families.

“The tariffs do not take effect for 30 days, and the U.S. has backed away from their most severe tariff threats in the past,” the post added.

“If these proposed tariffs do go ahead, Saskatchewan will be prepared to respond to keep our economy and our province strong and steady.”

Canadian premiers will meet this week ahead of talks with Prime Minister Mark Carney, with the focus on protecting Canada’s economic relationship with the United States.