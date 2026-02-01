It's the official start of Black History Month.

The kickoff of the month in Windsor-Essex took place Friday evening at the Caribbean Centre which included a number of performances of poetry, drumming, and songs.

Over 20 events will be held locally for the community to take part in.

The purpose of Black History Month is to recognize the importance of Black history, and to encourage the community to come together to remember and to celebrate.

Irene Moore Davis, President of the Essex County Black Historical Research Society, says Windsor is very rich in Black history.

"From the underground railroad era it was populated by Black families, and individuals, but also businesses and lawyers offices, doctors offices, dentist offices, a Black credit union, houses of worship, Black social clubs, and even an athletic club, and a Black owned hotel, so there were a lot of amazing things going on there."

She says there are some great events happening.

"There's a great concert going on by Black Kids in Action at the Capitol Theatre on February 27th, so kid-friendly Black History event with lots of music and dancing, and history, there are some Black storytellers and authors coming to the Amherstburg Freedom Museum on February 21st and 22nd."

Moore Davis says this month is a great reminder to do a better job learning about Black history.

"We do need to do a better job, and certainly there are efforts to build more Black history into the curriculum in the K to 12 system, for example. And I think that a lot of us who live here in Windsor and Essex County just don't really have a sense of all the amazing things that happened here, and how incredibly, nationally and internationally important this history was right here."

Events being held in Windsor-Essex for Black History Month can be found by clicking here.

Black History Month was officially recognized in Canada in December 1995.

-with files from AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg