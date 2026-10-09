Kia is recalling more than 48K SUVs in Canada. Here’s why.

A Kia logo is shown on the car owner's vehicle in San Lorenzo, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

Kia has recalled more than 48,000 vehicles in Canada, citing a problem with the driver’s seat.

The South Korean auto manufacturer is recalling 48,070 Seltos SUVs in model years 2024, 2025 and 2026, a notice from Transport Canada says.

The recall stated that the 4WD control unit under the driver’s seat for some vehicles may become contaminated by salt and moisture inside the vehicle.

This could lead to corrosion over time, which might cause a short circuit. The issue poses a fire risk to vehicles, even if they are parked and turned off, the recall says.

The recall only affects vehicles with all-wheel drive.

The company will notify owners by mail. Owners are advised to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles and structures until the repairs are completed.

Owners will be asked to take their cars to a dealership to have the 4WD control unit inspected. If necessary, the unit and other components will be replaced and a protective cover will also be installed over the control unit.

Summer recall also had fire risk concerns

In July, Kia issued a recall for more than 20,000 Telluride vehicles from 2020 to 2024 in Canada , citing concerns that the power seat motors could catch fire if the affected SUVs are parked, even if the vehicle is turned off.

A similar recall was issued by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that affected 463,000 vehicles.

The U.S. agency reported seven known seat fires and 11 melted seat motors.

Kia Canada did not say if there were any incidents reported in Canada.

In an email to CTVNews.ca then, the company recommended that owners park their cars outside and away from structures until the seat motors are repaired.

The July recall affected both driver and passenger front power seat motors.