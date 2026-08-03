Kevin Gausman traded by Toronto Blue Jays to Chicago Cubs

Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman delivers a pitch to a Boston Red Sox batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman delivers a pitch to a Boston Red Sox batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

TORONTO — Kevin Gausman’s time with the Toronto Blue Jays has come to an end.

The veteran right-hander was traded by the Blue Jays to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in return for outfielder Brett Bateman and infielder Ty Southisene.

Bateman, a 24-year-old outfielder, hit .312 with three homers, 20 steals and 33 RBIs in 82 games for triple-A Iowa this season. Southisene, a 21-year-old shortstop, hit .326 in 44 games for High-A South Bend.

Gausman signed a five-year, US$110-million deal with the Blue Jays on Dec. 21, 2021 and has been one of Toronto’s most reliable starters for five seasons.

Gausman, like the Blue Jays, has struggled this season. He has a 4-10 record in 23 starts with a 4.38 ERA and 123 strikeouts over 121 2/3 innings pitched. He leaves the Jays ranking as one of the franchise’s pitching leaders with 920 strikeouts and 148 starts.

A year removed from playing in the World Series, Toronto (52-60) finds itself a seller ahead of baseball’s trade deadline on Monday. The Blue Jays are last in the American League East, 4 1/2 games out of a wild-card berth.

Chicago is on the hunt for pitching ahead of the trade deadline. The Cubs lead the National League wild-card standings with a 63-49 record.

Chicago is Gausman’s sixth team over a 14-year MLB career. He was selected fourth overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2012 draft, playing there from 2013 to 2018 when he was traded to the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta designated him for assignment in early August 2019, allowing the Cincinnati Reds to pick him up.

Gausman signed with the San Francisco Giants that off-season, playing there for two years before joining the Blue Jays.

Playing in Toronto has arguably been the highlight of his career, earning his second all-star appearance in 2023 and finishing third in Cy Young Award voting.

He played a critical role in the Blue Jays run to the World Series in 2025.

Gausman went 2-3 with a 2.93 ERA across five playoff starts, including allowing just four hits over 6 2/3 innings of Game 2 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He then struck out eight batters over six strong innings in Game 6 of the World Series.

Blue Jays general manger Ross Atkins has scheduled a Zoom conference call for Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET to discuss trade deadline day.