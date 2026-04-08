A woman who admitted to selling Matthew Perry the ketamine that killed him is set to be sentenced.

Jasveen Sangha will be the third defendant to be sentenced of the five people who have pleaded guilty in connection with the 2023 overdose of the "Friends" star.

Prosecutors say she should get 15 years in prison when she's sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Los Angeles.

Defense lawyers say the time she's spent in jail since her 2024 indictment should be sufficient.

Perry died at age 54 of an overdose of ketamine.

He was taking it legally, but wanted more than his doctor would give him and sought out Sangha.