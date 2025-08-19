A woman charged with selling Matthew Perry the ketamine that killed him has agreed to plead guilty.

Jasveen Sangha becomes the fifth and final defendant charged in the overdose death of the "Friends" star to strike a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

The deal means the 42-year-old will avoid a trial that had been planned for September.

Prosecutors cast Sangha as a prolific drug dealer who was known to her customers as the "Ketamine Queen."

According to court documents she sold Perry 25 vials of ketamine four days before his death from an overdose of the drug.