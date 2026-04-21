NEWMARKET — An Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances online to people who later used them to take their own lives will return to court on May 29, when murder charges against him are expected to be withdrawn as he pleads guilty to aiding suicide.

A Newmarket, Ont., court heard Monday that the case against Kenneth Law is set to be resolved during that court appearance.

Law's lawyer, Matthew Gourlay, had said over the weekend that murder charges against his client will be dropped and he is set to plead guilty to 14 counts of the lesser charge of aiding suicide.

Law was due to stand trial this month on 14 counts each of first-degree murder and aiding suicide.

Gourlay didn't elaborate on how the plea deal materialized, saying more would be said "in due course" in court.

The court was instructed on Monday to cancel the dates set for what would have been Law's trial.

Police have alleged that Law ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

All charges against him related to the same 14 people, who were between the ages of 16 and 36.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24-7 by calling or texting 988, Canada's national suicide prevention helpline.