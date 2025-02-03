LOS ANGELES - The 67th Grammy Awards have been transformed by the Los Angeles area wildfires — but the show is already highlighting the city's resiliency.

The 67th Grammy Awards telecast began with a powerful opening performance of Randy Newman's "I Love L.A." by Dawes — whose members were directly affected by the Eaton fire — backed by John Legend, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent. Beyonce won the best country album category for "Cowboy Carter."

The Weeknd ended his Grammys boycott with a surprise performance of two new songs.

Kendrick Lamar won record of the year for "Not Like Us."