‘Keep fighting Daniel’: Tecumseh rallies around soldier critically injured in Alberta military fire

The football coach of a Tecumseh soldier hurt at CFB Wainwright is speaking out about the kind of person Daniel Thrasher is.

Coach of Tecumseh soldier hurt at CFB Wainwright speaks out The football coach of a Tecumseh soldier hurt at CFB Wainwright is speaking out about the kind of person Daniel Thrasher is.

A Tecumseh soldier is fighting for his life after a deadly military training exercise in Alberta and the football players he once coached are now among those cheering him on from home.

Daniel Thrasher, a graduate and former football coach at Ecole secondaire catholique l’Essor, remains in critical condition in an Edmonton hospital after a fast-moving grass fire swept through Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright on Saturday.

“He is in critical condition … But he is improving,” said Mark Dupuis, Thrasher’s former football coach and longtime family friend. “He is trending upwards.”

Dupuis says the injuries are serious, but there is reason for hope.

Four soldiers were killed and 39 others injured when powerful winds pushed flames through a military training area.

An athlete, a coach, and an ‘old soul’

Dupuis first met the Thrasher family in 2009, when Daniel’s oldest brother, Nicholas, joined the football program at l’Essor. He later coached middle brother Jordan before Daniel followed in their footsteps.

“And then the best athlete of the bunch came along,” Dupuis recalled.

He describes Thrasher as an exceptionally disciplined, thoughtful young man with a big heart.

“He’s not somebody who’s constantly chirping or talking. When he speaks, it’s well thought out,” he said.

DANIEL THRASHER 8 Daniel Thrasher played football at Ecole secondaire catholique l’Essor in Tecumseh before returning to coach the junior team. (Courtesy Mark Dupuis).

Dupuis says Thrasher is also the kind of person who would drop everything to help someone else. Whether it was lending a hand with chores or moving something around the house, Dupuis says Thrasher would show up within minutes.

That generosity extended beyond the football field.

Before joining the military, Thrasher volunteered regularly at a soup kitchen in downtown Windsor.

“They were excited he got his opportunity in the military, but he became part of their family there as well,” Dupuis said.

After graduating from l’Essor, Dupuis says Thrasher spent time working as a wildland firefighter in Alberta before pursuing his military ambitions.

While waiting for his application to be processed, he returned to his former high school as head coach of the junior football team last year.

Dupuis says Thrasher wasn’t simply looking for a career in the Canadian Armed Forces. He had his sights set on becoming a search and rescue technician, a highly competitive military specialty.

“He’s just made for that. He’s made for those high tension, very important missions,” Dupuis said.

Football family rallies

Now, the students Daniel coached are returning the encouragement he once gave them.

Players, coaches, referees, school staff and other members of the l’Essor community have been photographed holding signs bearing messages such as “Keep fighting Daniel.”

“So, half of these kids who were playing in the junior team this year, the Grade 10 players, all played for Daniel last year in Grade 9,” Dupuis said. “They’re pretty affected by this, but they’re inspired and they’re giving it their all for Coach Daniel.”

0 of 6 DANIEL THRASHER 2 Players, coaches, and members of the l’Essor school community hold signs showing their support for Daniel Thrasher as he fights to recover from his injuries following the catastrophe at CFB Wainwright. (Courtesy Mark Dupuis). DANIEL THRASHER 4 Players, coaches, and members of the l’Essor school community hold signs showing their support for Daniel Thrasher as he fights to recover from his injuries following the catastrophe at CFB Wainwright. (Courtesy Mark Dupuis). DANIEL THRASHER 5 Players, coaches, and members of the l’Essor school community hold signs showing their support for Daniel Thrasher as he fights to recover from his injuries following the catastrophe at CFB Wainwright. (Courtesy Mark Dupuis). DANIEL THRASHER 3 Players, coaches, and members of the l’Essor school community hold signs showing their support for Daniel Thrasher as he fights to recover from his injuries following the catastrophe at CFB Wainwright. (Courtesy Mark Dupuis). DANIEL THRASHER 7 Players, coaches, and members of the l’Essor school community hold signs showing their support for Daniel Thrasher as he fights to recover from his injuries following the catastrophe at CFB Wainwright. (Courtesy Mark Dupuis). DANIEL THRASHER 6 Players, coaches, and members of the l’Essor school community hold signs showing their support for Daniel Thrasher as he fights to recover from his injuries following the catastrophe at CFB Wainwright. (Courtesy Mark Dupuis).

In a statement to CTV News, the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence said the tragedy has deeply affected the school community.

“As a former student of Ecole secondaire catholique l’Essor, Daniel remains a member of our extended school family,” read the statement from Carolyn Bastien, the Director of Education for the board. “He generously volunteers his time to support our school’s athletic programs, most notably our football program, and his commitment to our students and school community is greatly appreciated.”

The board extended its thoughts and prayers to Daniel and his loved ones, adding it would not comment further on his personal situation out of respect for the family.

Family at his bedside

Dupuis says Daniel’s parents and his two older brothers, Nicholas and Jordan, have travelled to Alberta to be by his side.

Dupuis, who stepped away from coaching in 2018 after 25 years, says he has returned to help the football program while Nicholas is with Daniel.

The news has also shaken the wider Tecumseh community.

Flags at Tecumseh Town Hall and two fire stations have been lowered to half-mast. The town confirmed that Daniel previously worked in its parks department and that his parents and siblings live in Tecumseh.

DANIEL THRASHER 1 Daniel Thrasher is recovering in an Edmonton hospital after being critically injured in a deadly military training fire at CFB Wainwright. (Courtesy Mark Dupuis).

Meanwhile, friends have organized an online fundraiser to help the Thrasher family cover expenses as they remain in Alberta.

Dupuis says the response has been overwhelming, particularly from people who may never have met Thrasher.

“You see small little donations of $5. Those are the ones that make me so happy. Someone’s not in a position to really do a lot, but they want to do something,” he said.

For Dupuis, the outpouring of support has been both comforting and emotional.

“He’s worthy of all this love that he’s getting and all the support,” he said.

While the family continues to navigate an uncertain road ahead, Dupuis hopes the community will keep sending its support.

“Daniel’s a wonderful guy who we want part of our world, part of our local community here in Windsor-Essex,” he said.

“So, keep praying because we need them.”