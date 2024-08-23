Forget the blue pill or the red pill, how about a hockey contract?

Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves was in Windsor on Thursday signing a one-day contract with the Windsor Spitfires, the team he nearly played for back in the early 1980s before deciding to go down the road of being an actor.



Reeves, who was raised in Toronto, was a goaltender way back when he secured the free agent tryout from the Spits before ultimately turning it down.



Reeve's jersey and a copy of his contract will be auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Canadian Mental Health Association of Windsor-Essex.



General Manager Bill Bowler was on hand to make the signing official along with team co-owner Brian Schwab.



"It’s a big day for our organization," Bowler said. "We're so proud to finally have Keanu on our squad. If he’s half the goalie he was in Youngblood we should do well this season. We are big supporters of the CMHA and hope the auction for this extremely rare jersey will help such an important cause in our community."



Team Captain Liam Greentree hopes that Reeves can share some of his moves from his leading films with the guys.



"We really could use some of those skills on the ice, and he plays in a band too? Keanu will get along great with the rest of the team for sure. Definitely a welcome addition," Greentree added.



The Spitfires are asking fans to stay tuned for more information on when the auction will be held.