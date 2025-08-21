The chief of police in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., is defending assault charges his officers laid against a man who was the victim of an alleged break-in, saying Canadians' rights to defend themselves and their property "are not unlimited."

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service has been facing criticism for charging a 44-year-old man in Lindsay, Ont., after an alleged intruder in his apartment, who is also facing charges, was left with life-threatening injuries during an altercation.

Premier Doug Ford blasted that decision today, saying during an unrelated news conference in Hamilton that it shows "something is broken."

Ford says if someone breaks into his house they would "fight for (their) life."

The premier says people should use "all the resources" they possibly can to protect their families, and maybe then criminals will think twice about breaking into people's homes.

Kawartha Lakes Police Chief Kirk Robertson wrote in a statement today that he recognizes the recent incident generated significant public interest and emotional responses, but notes that the law requires that any defensive action be proportionate to the threat faced.