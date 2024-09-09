LONDON - Kate, the princess of Wales, says she has completed chemotherapy and will return to some public duties in the coming months.

The 42-year-old wife of Prince William is expected to undertake a light program of engagements until the end of the year.



Kate announced in March that she was being treated for an undisclosed type of cancer.



Kate attended a ceremonial birthday parade for her father-in-law King Charles III in June, and the following month presented the men's winner's trophy at the Wimbledon tennis championships.

