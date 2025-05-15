LAS VEGAS — The Edmonton Oilers are moving on to the Western Conference finals once again.

Kasperi Kapanen scored the winner at 7:19 of overtime as Edmonton defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Edmonton won the best-of-seven second-round series 4-1.

The Oilers will next face the winner between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets.

Dallas currently leads that series 3-1 with the two teams set to square off on Thursday.

Edmonton defeated Dallas in six games in last season's conference final before falling to Florida in seven games in the Stanley Cup final.

