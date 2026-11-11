K9 officer tracks down suspect after crash in Essex

Charges have been laid after a single vehicle collision in Essex.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened Tuesday night just after 8 p.m. on 9th Concession Road near Ferris Road.

According to police, the driver fled the scene but was located shortly after by K9 officer Vinny and his handler.

A 36-year-old from Essex is charged with operation while impaired, fail to remain and resist peace officer.

Police say the driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.