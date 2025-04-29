A break-and-enter suspect has been arrested after being tracked down by a Windsor police K9 officer.

Windsor police say officers were called to the 1200-block of Wyandotte Street East early Sunday morning for a reported break-in.

According to police, the suspect had forcefully entered the commercial building, stealing merchandise and cash, before fleeing on foot.

Police say officers conducted a search of the area with the assistance of K9 officer Link and tracked the suspect to a backyard of a home in the 600-block of Marion Avenue.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

Police say a 54-year-old man is charged with break-and-enter and wearing a face mask in the commission of an offence.