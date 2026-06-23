K9 officer Timber tracks down B&E suspect

A suspect has been arrested after being tracked down by Windsor police K9 officer Timber.

According to Windsor police, officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a building under construction in the 1500 block of Wyandotte Street West.

Investigators say the complainant was monitoring live surveillance cameras installed in the building and reported seeing two men enter the property and remove drywall and other items.

Police says officers established a perimeter around the building.

That’s when K9 officer Timber was deployed and tracked down a suspect hiding in one of the rooms.

Police say a 32-year-old man was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

He’s charged with break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of break-in instruments, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police continue to investigate and are trying to identify and locate the second suspect.

Officers did recover a pry bar, screwdrivers, a flashlight, and two backpacks containing tools at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.