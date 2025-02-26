A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged after being caught by a Windsor Police K9 officer.

K9 officer Link was able to track down and capture the suspect following two break-and-enters in east Windsor.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a home in the 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard.

The homeowner discovered that his garage had been broken into overnight and over $11,000 worth of personal items were stolen. Police obtained surveillance footage and launched an investigation to identify the suspect.

At approximately 11 p.m. that same night, officers were called to a break-in at a business in the 6300 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police determined that a suspect had forced entry into a fenced compound containing multiple vehicles and was in the process of breaking into them. K9 officer Link helped to search the area and located the suspect, who was arrested following a brief foot chase.

It was confirmed that the same suspect was responsible for the earlier residential break-in.

The 28-year-old was charged with two counts of break and enter, and investigators determined that the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.