A Windsor police K9 officer interrupted a break-in at a former elementary school in the city's west end.

According to police, officers were called to the former school in the 1500 block of Wyandotte Street West around 2 a.m. on January 6.

Police say officers learned a man used a chainsaw to break into the building and was inside attempting to steal materials.

A perimeter around the property was established by officers, and K9 officer Rolex and his handler were sent into the building.

Police say the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.

The police service says a search resulted in the seizure of 10.5 grams of suspected crystal meth and 0.7 grams of suspected fentanyl.

A 26-year-old is charged with break-and-enter a place other than a dwelling, possession of break-in instruments, and two counts of unlawful possession of a schedule I substance.