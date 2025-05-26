A dog fight during a drug bust in Windsor.

Police say members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit and Emergency Services personnel were deployed to arrest a drug trafficking suspect on Friday night.

The 36-year old was walking his dog around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Glengarry Avenue and Wyandotte Street East and when approached by officers, police say he ran but was apprehended by K9 officer Timber who was then bit by the suspect's dog suffering minor injuries.

Police quickly gained control of the situation and then seized 56 grams of fentanyl and nearly 12 grams of meth valued at $3,900.

A search of an apartment in the 400 block of Glengarry turned up two imitation handguns, and 193 grams of an unknown white powder which is currently being tested.

Charges include two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.