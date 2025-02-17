A pair of travelers were intercepted at the Ambassador Bridge earlier this month by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Detroit.
According to a CBP social media post, the travelers were intercepted on February 8 after they performed a U-turn on the bridge deck.
CBP says a search by a K9 officer resulted in the discovery of meth and numerous marijuana/THC products.
No other information has been released.
