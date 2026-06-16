K9 Marlley sniffs out exotic pests in smuggled suitcase at Detroit Metro Airport

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) K9 unit is being rewarded for preventing contraband from entering the country at Detroit Metro Airport.
CBP K9 Marlley received extra treats for intercepting a suitcase full of contraband brought traveler from Ghana at the Detroit airport.
Officials say a thorough search revealed numerous exotic plant pests.
Border officers are emphasizing the importance of travelers declaring all food and agriculture items.
K9 CATCH: @CBP #K9 Marlley received extra treats for intercepting a suitcase full of contraband brought traveler from Ghana at #DetroitMetroAirport. A thorough search revealed numerous exotic plant pests.— CBP Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon (@DFODetroit) June 16, 2026
Remember: Declare all food/agriculture items. pic.twitter.com/kUomUkE3n7