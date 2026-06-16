K9 Marlley sniffs out exotic pests in smuggled suitcase at Detroit Metro Airport

CBP dog Marlley intercepted a suitcase full of contraband brought by a traveler from Ghana at the Detroit airport. (Source: CBP)

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) K9 unit is being rewarded for preventing contraband from entering the country at Detroit Metro Airport.

CBP K9 Marlley received extra treats for intercepting a suitcase full of contraband brought traveler from Ghana at the Detroit airport.

Officials say a thorough search revealed numerous exotic plant pests.

Exotic plant pests seized Exotic plant pests seized by CBP at Detroit Metro Airport. (Source: CBP)

Border officers are emphasizing the importance of travelers declaring all food and agriculture items.