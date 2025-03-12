A suspect was taken into custody early Wednesday morning following a string of arsons at Optimist Park in South Walkerville.

Police were called the park just before 2 a.m. and found a fire in progress.

Police say six separate were deliberately set to hydro poles and brush throughout the park, resulting in significant damage to city property.

With the help of K9 officer Timber, officers conducted a search of the surrounding area, and the suspect was quickly located in the 2600 block of Walker Road, where he was taken into custody without incident.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with:

Arson causing damage to property

Possession of an incendiary device

Breach of probation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.