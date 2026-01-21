K-9 officer Link is getting some credit for helping police arrest two suspects in connection to a commercial break-and-enter in west Windsor.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 21, officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a commercial property in the 200 block of Sprucewood Avenue, near Maplewood Drive.

The owner of the business reported seeing two suspects cut a fence to gain access to the property.

Officers arrived within minutes and located a white pickup truck believed to be involved in the break-in.

One suspect was located and taken into custody at the scene.

K-9 officer Link helped the officers on the scene search the surrounding area, and following a brief foot pursuit, Link successfully tracked down and apprehended the second suspect.

Through investigation, officers learned the pickup truck used in the incident was reported stolen last week from a business in the 2900 block of Grand Marais Road, while the license plate on the truck was also reported stolen in a separate incident.

A 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old man are each charged with break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and possession of break-and-enter tools.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.