SAG HARBOR, N.Y. - Justin Timberlake has pleaded guilty to impaired driving, resolving the criminal case stemming from his June arrest in New York's Hamptons.

The boy band singer-turned-solo star and actor appeared in Sag Harbor Village Court on Friday to enter a new plea to the lesser charge.



The judge sentenced Timberlake to a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, and 25 hours of community service at the nonprofit of his choosing and required him to make a public safety announcement.



During the proceedings Timberlake remained standing throughout and gave a statement in which he expressed remorse for his actions.

