SAG HARBOR, N.Y. - Justin Timberlake is expected to plead guilty following his June arrest in the Hamptons for drunken driving.

Prosecutors say the pop star will appear in Sag Harbor Village Court on Friday to enter the new plea.



Details of the agreement with prosecutors weren't disclosed, but a person with knowledge of the deal says Timberlake has agreed to admit guilt to a less serious offense than the original misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.



Sag Harbor police say the former NSYNC singer ran a stop sign, veered out of his lane and got out of his BMW smelling of alcohol in the village center in the Hamptons, about 100 miles east of New York City.

