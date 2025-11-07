TORONTO _ Justin Bieber's seventh studio album "Swag" has put him among the top Canadian Grammy contenders this year.

The Stratford, Ont.-raised pop superstar picked up a nod for album of the year, as well as best pop vocal album for the project.

Its track "Daises" earned a best pop solo performance nomination while another song, "Yukon," is among the best R&B performance contenders.

Other big Canadian nominees include Halifax-raised producer Cirkut, born Henry Walter, is also in the running for album of the year for Lady Gaga's "Mayhem."

He also picked up song of the year nods for both Gaga's "Abracadabra" and "Apt." by Rose and Bruno Mars.

Tate McRae landed a best dance pop recording for "Just Keep Watching" from the Brad Pitt racing movie "F1."

The 68th Grammy Awards airs Feb. 1, 2026 on Citytv and CBS.