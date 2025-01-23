The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says efforts are underway for local elementary and secondary students to meet immunization requirements.

According to the health unit, a complete review of over 65,000 (65,633) student immunization records happened in the fall and at that time, just under 7,100 (7,076) notices were sent out to elementary students and close to 4,800 (4,785) notices were sent to secondary students

The notices were for either overdue for vaccines required to attend school as per the Immunization of School Pupils Act, or their immunization records were not updated with the health unit.

The health unit says as of January 17, over 90% of students in Windsor-Essex meet the requirements but there are still 3,700 (3,699) elementary students and 2,800 (2,781) secondary with incomplete immunization records.

WECHU says immunization records for elementary students need to be updated by 6 p.m. on February 27 and by 6 p.m. on March 13 for secondary students.

The health unit says if records are not updated by the deadlines, elementary students will be suspended from school starting on March 3 and secondary students will be suspended starting on March 17.

Immunization records can be updated online.